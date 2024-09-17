On September 14, 2024, at 8 a.m., the SU cross country team hosted the SU Showdown.

The women’s team went first, running a 6k. Right from the start, junior Breanna Steele made her way to the front. She trailed behind the golf cart while maintaining distance between herself and the runners behind her, finishing with a personal best of 22:52.7. In the end, the women’s cross country team finished third with a total score of 74.

As the women cooled down, the men’s team prepared to run their 8k. After the gun fired, senior Brian Armijo stayed close to Texas Lutheran’s sophomore Miguel Hernandez for a while before falling behind as the race progressed. However, sophomore Emilio Salas took Armijo’s place and finished in second with a time of 27:10.01. Southwestern had three runners finish within the top five: Emilio Salas (second place), Brian Armijo (fourth place), and Kevin Love (fifth place). Together, the men’s team was able to secure first place with a total score of 45.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

SU’s cross country teams will race again on October 5th at the DBU Old Glory Gallup. With the winning results from the SU Showdown and the guidance of their head coach, Joel Sponsel, SU cross country has a great season ahead of them.