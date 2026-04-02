I hope this non-exhaustive list inspires you to try something new as we return from Spring Break, especially my second-semester seniors who may be itching to leave campus as soon as they can, or those who’d like to savor the limited time they have left. Even if you’re not a senior, I encourage you to explore modes of exercising that aren’t going to the gym! I know that I don’t always have the mental energy to go to the gym and do a full workout, but I just need some time outside to breathe fresh air and move my body.

Photo by Kaitlin Graziano

Take a new route to class

Instead of taking the same route you always take to class, try taking a new route. Even if it’s only something you do once, you might be able to find a new favorite study spot or see a new space on campus. However, if you’re willing to put in the effort, you can make a habit of not taking the same route every week. This doesn’t necessarily mean always taking an entirely different route; it just means not doing the same thing time after time.

Explore a new building on campus

Although I’m only a freshman, I’ve quickly noticed that I frequently stick to Olin and the FAB due to where the majority of my classes are. However, this semester I have a math class in FJS, which is the first time I’ve been in the building outside of being there for Megaphone meetings last semester. My advice to you, dear reader, is to explore every single building on the Southwestern campus at least once, especially if your classes tend to be in a specific building or a few buildings. Maybe turn it into an adventure with your friends to explore them all at once, you’ll definitely get your steps in, as there is so much more to this campus than meets the eye!

Walk aimlessly around campus

Put on a good playlist, audiobook, or podcast, and just walk, maybe even jog. If you have the time to, just walk around for as long as your body and/or schedule will allow. If you only have a limited amount of time, set a timer and walk for that entire time. Any amount of exercise is better for your body and mind than nothing, even if it’s just five minutes.

Look for a certain color

Pick any color of your choice and walk around campus, or Georgetown in general, looking for items of that specific color. This may help you feel more grounded when you’re done with your walk, especially if you are someone who likes to connect with nature. Regardless, it will help you to focus on the world around you, rather than focusing on your phone and the things going on in your head.

Walk a friend to their class

Especially if it’s not a building that you frequent, go with your friends either to their class or just tag along for a side quest. You might not necessarily visit a new building, but you may visit a new part of a building that you hadn’t been to before.