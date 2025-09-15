As we gear up for another semester here at Southwestern, students new and old scramble to find required textbooks and resources for classes. But in a world rife with paywalls and subscriptions, it’s nearly impossible to find a free website that offers the exact edition they need. What many may not know is that SU students automatically receive access to a variety of resources that aid them in anything they might need for their classes.

From finding academic sources for an essay to simply wanting to read the daily news, there are a variety of programs only a click away. The New York Times is a prime example of this type of access. With their Southwestern email, students gain access to the NYTimes App, full content, the NYT Cooking app, podcasts, newsletters, and more. Unfortunately, this subscription does not include the most important part of a NYT subscription, the games (or the Crosswords, which are annoyingly still locked behind a paywall). To sign up, make sure to follow these instructions.

Students also have access to the online database of JSTOR, which holds thousands of academic journals, articles, and magazines that they can use for research. To sign up, all you need to do is make sure your browser is signed in to your academic email, and the website will automatically sign in under your account. An interesting collection that lives within JSTOR is ArtStor, a digital database of visual media that includes a variety of documentaries that can be helpful both inside and outside of class.

All of these programs are offered through the Smith Library Center, which houses so much more than just books. One of the most helpful and comprehensive of these guides is the A-Z Databases on the library’s website. Ranging from journals, bibliographies, to entire archives, this list provides students with a plethora of academic resources. Another program offered by the library is the Research Guides. Cataloged by subject, this page provides an in-depth list of a variety of materials available for any major.

The library offers so much more than just these resources, though, including a variety of free activities (a hard find nowadays). The moment you walk into the building’s doors, you are met with a shelf advertising “Creator Kits.” These kits include anything a student might need to get started on a myriad of activities, ranging from sewing and meditation to content creation or podcast recording. They are free to check out and do not require students to have any experience in these activities before using them. If you are interested in more leisurely pursuits, students can also check out various puzzles and board games, situated only a few steps away from the front desk.

The Distinctive Collections space on the second floor also contains a BookLab that provides a hands-on space where book history and creativity come together. Offering an assortment of activities, including letterpress printing, make-your-own journal or zines, learning to make books, and even LEGO printing, DISCO has it all.

However, the blessings of the library do not end here. They plan to host an array of different events and activities throughout the year (that are all free!). If you want to stay on top of these, make sure to follow their Instagram page.

Most of all, the library houses a staff full of enthusiastic librarians and employees who are eager to help students in any way they can.