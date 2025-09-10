After being under renovation for over two years, the new and improved Mood Bridwell Hall finally reopened for Southwestern students and faculty this academic year! Located on the Academic Mall in between Mccombs and the FJS building, Mood Bridwell houses three floors of refurnished classrooms and office space for SU’s various professors (and thankfully a working elevator). Make sure to check both your syllabi and the SU faculty page to see if any of your professors have been relocated to a new office.

Mood Bridwell Hall serves as the hub for social science classes such as Philosophy, Feminist Studies, Political Science, and Education. That means that these classes will not be as scattered across campus as they were last year, and students will no longer have to live in fear of getting a schedule that requires them to make the journey from Mundy or all the way to the fourth floor of FJS.

New Mood Bridwell classroom, photo by Michael Harrell

Featuring a brand new, more minimalist design, the interior of Mood Bridwell has a very different feel than any other building on campus, sporting narrow hallways and large open classrooms. A large skylit (but not yet furnished) foyer stars in the center of the building that all floors have access to. This space could possibly be used for presentations or student activities. The layout may hint towards what future buildings could look like once they are finished, such as the in-progress Dorothy Perry White Welcome Center. Be careful to not get lost in the halls as professors are still decorating to make each corner of the building their own.

The future Lord Cafe, photo by Michael Harrell

Pictured above is what will soon be a new area called The Lord Cafe that will serve alongside the Cove as a spot for students to study, hang out, and spend their Pirate Bucs on a variety of food and drink while on campus. Being located in an academic building, The Lord Cafe will serve as a place to relax in between classes or before a meeting with a professor, and as a place to eat and study in when the Cove is just too loud. The Lord Cafe is scheduled to open in October, so stay tuned for more information on this new facility in the coming weeks.

Make sure to familiarize yourself with Mood Bridwell Hall as the SU community continues to develop it as a new workspace, hangout spot, and setting for student activities throughout this next semester!