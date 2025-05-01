This semester and school year have been filled with musical achievement by Southwestern’s various music groups. In their final concert on April 23rd, the Wind Ensemble and Orchestra performances continued this legacy of enthralling student work. Combined, the two groups played seven beautiful pieces, including a piece making its world premiere written by a current Southwestern student. This performance was a culmination of all the music program stands for, showcasing students’ skills and the lure of storytelling through sound.

After being seated, the audience was soon swept into a far-off tale by the Wind Ensemble. Featuring graduating seniors, the ensemble played four pieces that took the audience from their seats and into different worlds – worlds built by beautiful music. These included “La Tregenda”, a piece by Giacomo Puccini, which embodies the evildoings of ghost maidens scorned by their lovers. According to the legend upon which the piece is based, when a woman dies of a broken heart, fairies or witches place a spell upon the heartbreaker to make him dance until he dies. This frantic dance is reflected by sharp, fast sounds in the piece. A similar not-so-uplifting story is told in “March to the Scaffold”. Written by Hector Berlioz in 1832, the piece encompasses the story of a man in a time of fear. The story of the piece is one similar to a Shakespearean play: a man high on drugs dreams that he has killed his lover and is therefore executed. While the ear heard loud, brassy sounds filled with strength, one could not help but notice a feeling of anxiety caused by the music. All in all, the Wind Ensemble showed the audience not only technical prowess but also showcased the mystical beauty of how music can transport one into a whole different world.

Following a brief intermission, Southwestern’s Orchestra drew the audience back into the world of musical fantasy. In total, they played three pieces, two of which featured young musicians — one of whom is a Southwestern student. In his piece “Microscopic”, Matthew Nixon-Hoxie ‘26 pays homage to our universe. As we see it, our universe is a perfect place, a lovely symphony. In reality, this place we call home was created by dissonance and chaos. This story of creation, harmony, and cacophony is echoed in the music itself. During the piece, soft notes reminiscent of regular orchestral music are disrupted by sharp notes, descending the careful balance into chaos. Matthew truly did amazing work with this piece and our orchestra truly did his work justice. I was both thrilled and slightly unsettled by the chaotic piece, but that truly resonates with the message he intended to share.

The other featured young composer was Felix Mendelssohn, who was only 13 at the writing of his “String Symphony #7”. Comprised of found movements, the piece embodies what can only be described as teen angst. The pieces are each unique and echo the ups and downs of being a teenager or preeteen.As the last performance of the year, the Wind Ensemble and Orchestra could not have done any better. With an emphasis on storytelling through sound and empowering young artists, the groups laid a clear foundation for next year. Congratulations to directors David Norris and Ruben Balboa, the Wind Ensemble and Orchestra seniors, and everyone else who worked hard to produce such stunning results. Next year’s Wind Ensemble and Orchestra season has not yet been announced, but we can surely look forward to more breathtaking performances come next fall. To learn more about Southwestern’s various arts programs, visit the Sarofim School of Fine Arts.