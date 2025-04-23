On Thursday, April 10, the spring Senior Art Exhibition opened to Southwestern’s community. In it, graduating studio art majors showcase their work that they have spent a year or more working on. The six graduating seniors displayed their work, and faculty, staff, families, and fellow students came to show support and interest. There was a blend of different media, mostly consisting of ceramics, paintings, and drawings.

As soon as I walked into the gallery, I immediately saw Lidia Miller’s “Mi Jardín”, which means “My Garden” in Spanish. Her work is a set of nine drawings of tiles with different florals and colors. The flowers represent people in her life, specifically the ones that helped her grow. Perhaps the piece Lidia is most proud of is a painting of Dora, who we know from the Cove. Lidia shares that Dora acted as her supervisor at the Cove, and her life was greatly impacted by Dora’s sense of home.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

Next is Belynne Rice, with the piece titled “The People I Eat With”. This work consisted of ceramic plates with faces of people in her family who she eats with. Utilizing porcelain and underglaze, “The People I Eat With” showcases the connection of family. The plates are separated by generations, but they remain connected on the same wall.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

Antonio Paredes’ collection “Ground Yourself” is an abstract piece primarily made of wood and bisqued fired clay. It is hard to describe just how intricate and impressive this piece is, especially its scale. What I can tell you is that when putting your ear up to the piece, you can hear calming sounds of birds and nature. This is how the piece got its name, as it is a very grounding work of art.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

Steph Roothaan also showcases a collection of ceramic plates, but these are connected by the theme of fantasy. “Resemblances” are inspired by the Dutch, Romanian Jews, family and of course, fantasy. These plates were made from a low-fire earthenware clay, “Resemblances” showcases Roothaan’s family name and appreciation of fantasy.

Next up, Alicia Kaplan displays various paintings and sketches. “Perception in Flux” plays with the perception of light and material, with the use of luster. Her works give a sense of before and after, light and day. Animals and nature are predominantly seen in her works, and she focuses mostly on realism.

Finally, Kate McCourt presents another set of ceramic dishes. “Once I Caught A Fish” is a tribute to her late grandfather who loved to fish. Her porcelain dishes of different shapes and sizes, were beautifully and intricately glazed. These dishes were scattered across a circular dining table, so the viewer could walk around and take in all of the angles. Scenes from summers on the lake as well as different fish adorned these dishes, and created a wave of nostalgia for every viewer.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

Some of these artists plan to continue their studies, but they are all deeply connected to their works showcased. You could feel the support in the room, and many people appeared moved by the artist’s works and words. As a ceramic artist myself, I loved seeing so many ceramic pieces showcased. Southwestern University has amazing artists, and I can’t wait to see more in the future.