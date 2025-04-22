Despite an unexpected cold front sweeping through Georgetown over the weekend, Southwestern students showed up to the 3rd annual Two Step Inn dressed in boots and layers, full of spirit. The festival delivered not just amazing performances but memories to last a lifetime.

From the first ticket drop to Pirate Adventures offering free tickets to last-minute Facebook Marketplace scrambles, students found all kinds of ways to get their hands on passes. For many, it wasn’t just about the lineup; it was about the experience.

“I really love the atmosphere of Two Step,” Abbie Shuvalov ‘27 shared with The Megaphone. “Being able to listen to good music with my friends, that’s what made it worth it.”

Nicole Metzger ‘26 echoed that sentiment when asked what brought her to the festival: “To hang out with my little sis!” She bought her tickets online and arrived for Day 1, braving the cold like many others to see some of her favorite country singers. When asked who she watched, she replied, “Miranda Lambert and Alan Jackson! Some of my favorite country singers ever.” She recalled seeing Alan Jackson live “amazing” and said, “He has so many iconic songs and I love that I had the opportunity to see him perform his show in Texas.”

Photo by Julianna Truitt

It wasn’t just the big names that left an impression. Metzger shared, “Getting to spend quality time with good people even if it meant standing in the mud for a few hours,” was the most memorable part of her experience.

Day 1: April 5 – Classic Country, Cold Weather, and One Wild Fence Jump

Saturday’s lineup leaned heavily into classic country vibes with headliners Alan Jackson and Miranda Lambert, backed by fan favorites like Flatland Cavalry, Diplo (performing as his country-inspired alter ego Thomas Wesley), Gavin Adcock, Ernest, Eli Young Band, Randall King, and Tracy Byrd. A blend of rising stars and established voices like Diamond Rio, Priscilla Block, William Beckmann, Kaitlin Butts, and Hudson Westbrook gave fans of all generations something to enjoy.

Chilly wind gusts kept the energy low between sets, but Diplo turned the vibe around fast. As Thomas Wesley, he blends country sounds with his signature electronic style, creating a high-energy, danceable set that surprised and hyped up the crowd. “Even with the wind cutting through the crowd, Diplo kept the energy up,” Shuvalov shared. “It was the kind of performance that made you forget how cold you were until you stopped moving.”

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Alan Jackson’s headlining set was the emotional peak of the night. Rumored to be one of his final performances due to health issues, his appearance drew thousands of fans, bundled up just to witness the legend live.

“It was amazing to see all the classic songs in person,” said Kylie Intfen ‘26. “Even though I didn’t stay for the whole time, it’s cool to say I got to see him.”

Midway through the set, things got rowdy. Fans jumped barricades, forcing a 10 to 15-minute pause. But instead of cracking down, Jackson reportedly encouraged the dancing. “He told people to just jump the fence,” said Joseph Snyman ‘26. “That was wild. It felt like he just wanted everyone to enjoy it, rules aside.”

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Day 2: April 6 – Sunshine, music, and linedancing, what more can you ask for?

Sunday offered a change in both weather and energy. The day started cold and windy, but the sun broke through in the afternoon, warming things up just in time for Nelly’s time on stage.

“Being with friends listening to country music, that’s the best part,” said Devan Phillips ‘27.

Nelly’s set stood out as a high-energy break from the mostly country-heavy lineup. Mixing throwback hits like “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot in Herre” with crowd interactions, he pulled one of the biggest early evening crowds of the weekend. His performance got people moving and warmed up, even as the wind stuck around.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

For Asin Allavudeen ‘27, the highlight wasn’t just about the setlist, but learning a line dance in the cold with a friend. “We were trying to crack the technique and just laughing the whole time.”

As temperatures dropped again and the sun disappeared, Lynyrd Skynyrd took the stage and brought the crowd back to life. Their set included fan favorites like “What’s Your Name,” “Simple Man,” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” which had the entire park singing along. Despite the cold, the energy stayed high and fans danced through every track.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

“They just knew how to build the energy,” said Shuvalov. “Right before the final acts, it felt like everyone was on the same wavelength.”

Sturgill Simpson closed out the festival under his alter ego, Johnny Blue Skies. His performance leaned into a blues-influenced, emotionally charged sound. Mixing new material with older songs like “Turtles All the Way Down,” he ended the weekend with a set that felt both bold and intimate. The cold was still there, but by that point, no one seemed to care.

More Than a Festival

This year marked the third annual Two Step Inn, and it’s clear the festival is growing into something much bigger. Held in Georgetown’s San Gabriel Park, the event combines small-town charm with a major lineup. Georgetown’s location just outside Austin makes it ideal for hosting both national headliners and local Texas favorites.

Country music has long been a core part of Texas culture. It tells stories of heartache, hope, tradition, and community. Whether it was Alan Jackson singing about home or Treaty Oak Revival bringing their signature red dirt sound, the genre’s emotional pull could be felt in every performance.

Photo by Julianna Truitt

Two Step Inn also offered students a gateway into the wider Texas music scene. Artists like Kaitlin Butts, William Beckmann, Hudson Westbrook, and Treaty Oak Revival are all based in or around Austin. They regularly play venues like The Mohawk, Scoot Inn, and The Continental Club. Flatland Cavalry, Diplo, and Tanner Usrey are currently on tour, with Texas dates ahead for anyone who wants to catch another show soon.

While the festival may only last one weekend, the music lives on. For Southwestern students, Two Step Inn was not just a fun break from school. It’s a celebration of sound, community, and what it means to live in the heart of Texas.