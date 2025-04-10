Hundreds of boots shuffled into the Bishop’s Lounge on a cloudy Friday afternoon as the Southwestern campus geared up for a night full of dancing, music performances, and plenty of food. Hosted by Student Life and the Interfraternity Council, the Spring Block Party Concert was a lively event that fully embraced Southwestern’s Texan roots.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Despite the relocation to the McCombs Center due to inclement weather, students and faculty alike still toted their appropriate cowboy hats and leather boots as they entered the doors.

Forgot your hat back at your dorm? Don’t worry–Student Activities handed out free cowboy hats to the first 50 people who checked in, as well as colorful bandanas to complete your outfit. The organization also hosted a raffle throughout the event, giving away a Minecraft Lego set and an Igloo cooler for the approaching summer. Even if you didn’t win any prizes, you did not walk home empty-handed…or with an empty stomach.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Once students checked in, they had a wide selection of delicious foods crafted by Southwestern’s own Pirate Dining with Aramark. They offered savory hot dogs, brisket sandwiches, and sweet treats like cookies and ice cream. To wash it all down, they also had mocktail margaritas for students to sip on throughout the concert.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

After grabbing their provisions for the night, students could recline at the tables in front of the stage, relax on the patio right outside, or simply mingle among the crowd while watching the show.

The concert featured performances by local country bands, including our very own Magnolia, whose members are Southwestern alumni. They performed alongside the Grover Street Country Band and singer Dustin De La Garza. Students sang and danced along to the lively country music throughout the night.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

The location change of the Block Party was definitely unexpected, and at first, many students were unsure about the venue change. However, in the end, the Bishop’s Lounge provided the perfect intimate setting where students could simultaneously hang out with friends and still enjoy the concert. Despite the alteration, Southwestern banded together to put on a fantastic night full of energetic performances, delicious food, and overall an unforgettable experience. Events like the Spring Block Party Concert highlight the intimacy and community fostered on campus and are what make Southwestern University so special.