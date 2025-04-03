Wings
Caged birds long for the sky
Freedom, in view
Yet out of reach
A lowly caterpillar made grand
By will and nature
Change is beautiful,
Change is natural
A chrysalis opens
Does a bird fly if you clip its wings?
Does a choir sing without voices?
Is a man free
If kept chained by expectation?
By lies woven like fine rope
To bind to what one sees as true?
But you are not god—
You are only you
The paths we pass are ones we carve
Trails blazed, ground untrod
New
Different
Frightening
But exciting all the same
She knows why the caged bird sings—
It calls out for freedom,
True freedom,
Not a gilded cage meant to protect
Because wings were made to fly
A butterfly is less beautiful on a pin,
A bird less beautiful in a cage
To be let free
To soar or fall on the currents of air
Those are our wings
Beautiful, natural wings
And those
You could never take away
