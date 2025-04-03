LOADING

Wings

Features Poetry Student Voices

Wings

Lindsay Moore April 3, 2025
Caged birds long for the sky

Freedom, in view 

Yet out of reach

A lowly caterpillar made grand

By will and nature

Change is beautiful, 

Change is natural

A chrysalis opens

Does a bird fly if you clip its wings?

Does a choir sing without voices?

Is a man free

If kept chained by expectation?

By lies woven like fine rope 

To bind to what one sees as true?

But you are not god—

You are only you

The paths we pass are ones we carve

Trails blazed, ground untrod 

New

Different

Frightening 

But exciting all the same

She knows why the caged bird sings—

It calls out for freedom,

True freedom, 

Not a gilded cage meant to protect 

Because wings were made to fly

A butterfly is less beautiful on a pin, 

A bird less beautiful in a cage

To be let free

To soar or fall on the currents of air

Those are our wings

Beautiful, natural wings

And those

You could never take away

