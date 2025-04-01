A niche interview between two roommates at SU

Lindsay: Drama. Suspense. Drag queens for days. Since 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has graced television screens in homes across America – just not my roommate’s. This, in my mind, was an utter travesty; RuPaul is a cornerstone of the queer community. She is not just a drag queen, she is the QUEEN OF DRAG (insert terrified Jimmy Fallon). Little did I know I would be starting an obsession. I have created a monster. If you haven’t seen Season 9 for whatever reason, there are spoilers ahead. Turn back before it’s too late. If you have seen Season 9 and would like to hear a newcomer’s view, Kaitlin will be reviewing the queens she liked, the ones she hated, the drama, and the season as a whole…Kaitlin, take it away. What was popping in Season 9?

Kaitlin: Readers, you have no idea what Lindsay has done to me. I have never felt so strongly for something/someone as I do for the queens of Season 9. Eureka meant everything to me, and her knee decided to be homophobic. The sadness, dread, longing, and anguish I felt was beyond measure. I wept for her and for our loss as a community. She’s alive and well, but I wanted more Eureka in Season 9. If she doesn’t go all of the way in Season 10, watch out, I will be even more unhinged than I already am. This is a threat. Farrah Moan (iconic name by the way) was a drop-dead stunner – slay house boots Houston queen boots slay. She won me over; I mean looks aren’t everything, but LOOK AT HER, slay house boots indeed. Peppermint, my queen, you went all the way, lip synced your heart out, and you carried the season ‘til the very end. I am proud of you girl, even if you didn’t win.

Lindsay: Farrah Moan is just the right amount of ditsy and confused if you ask me. Luckily for us (and the world), Eureka makes a return in Season 10. Stay tuned readers, there might be a Season 10 review sometime in the future. But Kaitlin, let’s get real here. It’s not a Drag Race review without a sprinkle of shade. Read those queens for FILTH. What did you hate?

Kaitlin: Okay, hate is a strong word, but this is Drag Race we’re talking about, we gotta be real and shady. Nina Bonina Banana Fofana Osama Bin Laden Brown, girl, no one was out to get you. Again, this is Drag Race, there is so much shade you don’t even need to worry about sunglasses, but no one was attacking you personally. Blac Chyna wasn’t for you, and you know Shea absolutely slayed that performance. It is all about adapting, and you did not get that memo. And you definitely shouldn’t have written a song about it. I’m sorry, but the face painting you continued to do challenge after challenge was not it; I get that it’s your signature style but please, do something else, I beg. Valentina, you created some amazing moments (insert linda evangelista here) but you were so whiny and naive. You didn’t even lip sync, and you know good and well that you were supposed to lip sync FOR YOUR LIFE. It was pretty disappointing, not gonna lie. Aja, your makeup was cakey; Kimora, I forgot who you were; Jaymes, you needed to stand up for yourself more; and Alexis, you dished it, learn how to take it. You need to serve Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent, and I can’t say you did.

Lindsay: The Nina dislike is strong with thee! To quote your own words, “if Nina Bonina Brown wins, I’m raging like a dude bro at football”. Someone also threatened to throw a phone at the TV…(cough cough please don’t). Definitely agree on the Valentina point. It’s not an interpretive dance for your life, girl. Get. It. Together. So, Kaitlin…what were some of your favorite or at least memorable moments or episodes? What should our beloved readers rummage up time for?

Kaitlin: The roast episode was a classic read them and weep. For those of you who aren’t privy to the drag slang; read means roast, but sassy, and you don’t hold back. I love a good comedy challenge, I love a good roast, and this delivered. While I’m not a fan of the Kardashians themselves, the queens slayed the Kardashian musical. Some people hated their casting (cough Nina cough), but ultimately, they performed their hearts out and absolutely killed it. Even though this was the episode where we lost Eureka, it will always hold a special place in my drag queen heart. Finally, episode 10, where the queens transformed members of the crew into drag, was astonishing. Wintergreen was iconic, this episode was iconic, and at the very least, you should check this episode out.

Lindsay: Totally second on Wintergreen. Part of my heart holds out hope that she’ll show up as a guest judge or competitor on Drag Race because she was BORN to be a drag queen. For me, a perennial favorite is the Snatch Game. While Season 9’s wasn’t the most memorable, Alexis Michelle made her mark on me with her Liza Minneli impersonation. That’s probably only because I’m a theatre kid…that to be said, her Snatch Game performance did not redeem her from later greenification during the roast. Seriously, why green?

Kaitlin: While I have you, here is a quick mention for best and worst lip syncs. Now, I’m sure you all know what I think the worst one is, but for clarity’s sake, it is hands down Valentina and Nina Bonina Brown’s lip sync to Ariana Grande’s “Greedy”. This is a great song choice, had so much potential, and yet delivered nothing. Valentina didn’t even know the words, and wanted to keep her mask on. That ruined it for me, and honestly I remember nothing else. For the sake of nostalgia, and the fact that I had no idea what to expect, Jaymes Mansfield and Kimora Blac’s lip sync to “Love Shack” by the B-52s will always be special to me. An honorable mention goes to Nina Bonina Brown and Shea Couleé’s “Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato, a slay all around.

Lindsay: “Greedy” was definitely both good and bad. Nina was on point with her dance and words for sure, but that only made it all the more upsetting that Valentina did such a great, upbeat song so halfheartedly. According to me, the finale lipsyncs were BANGER. The final four pulled out all the stops and gimmicks, really adding the drag queen pizazz the show is loved for. Before we say goodbye to our readers, what would you like to say?

Kaitlin: We laughed, we cried, I became closer to my wonderful roommate (love you pookie), and I have never felt more hype for another season. As the season ended, I left with the quote “I love drag queens, I love Drag Race, I love love”. This, dear readers, is what drag is all about, and we stand with queens and kings everywhere. Speaking of drag kings, I would love to see a spin off with drag kings. That’s all for now, get ready for more reviews from our fellow Megaphonians, they’re coming soon. (Evil laughter evil laughter)

Lindsay: Kaitlin, you’re the Statler to my Waldorf. I know you don’t know who they are, but they too would read these queens for FILTH. I have no regrets about this. None at all. We love Drag Race, we love drag queens, we love love. (Side note: when we were courting in roommate selection and talking, I was watching Season 9 with my sister. Real full circle moment there.) Don’t forget to love yourself, dear reader. Because if you don’t love yourself, how in the HECK you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here?!