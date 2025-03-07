Friendship bracelets and voter education are two unlikely combinations, but Southwestern’s SU Votes united the both in a lively event on March 4th. Headed by some of the organization’s members, Zaria Renfro ‘28, Lucien Tannehill-Miyakawa ‘28, and Ella Roberts ‘27, the meeting began with an informational presentation about voting.

They covered general election knowledge such as the registration process, eligibility, different voting mediums, and more. They also discussed the importance of voting and how to get involved beyond just casting your ballot.

As the trio talked about the voting process, the attending group dug into the pile of thread and beads to begin constructing their very own friendship bracelets. While some elected to create innate bead art, others began braiding different yarns together to create intricate bracelet designs. No matter their selection, everyone was engaged in some way.

The meeting soon erupted into different conversations and unlikely connections between students from various backgrounds. What began as an uncomfortable silence between strangers seamlessly shifted into a comfortable discussion among peers…it’s safe to say that the friendship bracelets certainly did their job!

While a good amount of students attended the meeting, many were quite shocked to know that this organization even existed on campus, let alone that it was a resource for them to utilize.

SU Votes is a campus organization centered on strengthening student involvement in voting across all elections. They are willing and able to help students across any point in the registration process and answer any questions they may have.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

Zaria Renfro, one of the club’s officers, hopes to help students learn about how their government works and debunk any negative stereotypes or notions about the effectiveness of voting. She wants them “to walk away from each event and feel confident to step into the polls.”

She believes that these kinds of initiatives are important, especially within our generation, because our voices are influential and powerful. “If we all voted, elections would look very different.” Renfro describes how many students are frustrated and complain about those in office, but then do nothing to replace those individuals. “I believe that with the proper political participation on our end that we can see real change.”

Renfro says that SU Votes greatly appreciates everyone who showed up to the event, and wants students to know that it’s never too late to get involved. If you would like to participate but missed this meeting, don’t worry! They are currently planning an event that collaborates with the League of Women Workers in the future, so keep an eye out. If you would like to learn more about the voting process or have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out. For more information, follow SU Votes on Instagram!