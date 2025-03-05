On a sun-drenched Saturday this March, Southwestern’s Wind Ensemble and Orchestra students took to the stage for the first time in the spring semester. What began as a cacophony of sound, tuning instruments, and preparation, faded into sweet music. This latest performance blended classical traditions with cinematic, contemporary innovations. An enchanting program offered pieces to please anyone’s ears – from the seasoned concert-goer to a newcomer. Listeners were invited to immerse themselves in the art of sound and emotion. Throughout the diverse range of compositions and between the two groups, the magic of live music unfolded in a way that was both dizzying and mesmerizing.

First to take the stage was Southwestern’s Wind Ensemble. Composed of 19 students and 12 instruments, the ensemble played four pieces that spanned both time and sound. These included “Barber of Seville”, an 1816 piece by composer Gioachino Rossini. Coming from the famed comic opera of the same name, “Barber of Seville” was both intricate and powerful. The opera in which the piece is featured follows two young lovers in their quest to be together (English Opera). The quest is similarly reflected in the piece, weaving a delicate web before creating power through sound. A similar merging between art worlds occurs in “Blue and Green Music”, composed by Samuel Hazo in 2011. Inspired by the painting of the same name by Georgia O’Keefe, who explored the idea that music could be translated into something for the eye, the song is a swooping, changing, free piece (Blue and Green Music). To the untrained wae, the song seems technically difficult with an almost fantastical feel, making one feel as if they have been plopped right into a fantasy movie. Overall, the Wind Ensemble created an intricate, fascinating sound both classical and cinematic.

Photo provided by Southwestern University

After a brief intermission, the audience was mesmerized by a cello choir. With six students, the cello section of the orchestra outnumbers the other instruments, but were allowed to shine in a piece by composer Antonin Dvořák. Each cellist played a different part, creating an unexpected harmony similar to what one might hear at a choir concert. When joined by the remaining four students of the orchestra, the scene shifted to one that combined the classical stylings of Beethoven with the cinematic achievements of composer Hans Zimmer. Of Beethoven, director Ruben Balboa chose “Serenade”. The playful and energetic nature of the chosen suites were only added to by the director’s own movements. Whether those movements were intentional or not, they added to the music and further drew the audience into older times. The audience was transported back to the present day with several pieces by the prolific composer Hans Zimmer. Zimmer has composed for movies such as The Lion King, The Dark Knight, Dune, and, most notable to our Pirates, Pirates of the Caribbean. The orchestra’s arrangement of the film’s iconic soundtrack was truly melodious, finished with the classic theme, “He’s a Pirate”.

As a whole, the first Wind Ensemble and Orchestra concert of the semester was a resounding success. Congratulations to all the hard working students and directors David Norris and Ruben Balboa for putting on an amazing showcase of student work! The effort gone into selecting songs and arrangements, practicing, and playing does not go unappreciated. The next event involves Southwestern students in the Musicale, which will occur March 7th at 3:00pm. All of these performances are free and open to the public, accessible to both classical music lovers and those with more contemporary tastes. To find out more about Southwestern’s music program and tickets for concerts and the such, visit the Sarofim School of Fine Arts.