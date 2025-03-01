Since 2003, the musical Wicked has graced Broadway stages. Critics and viewers alike have praised the staged production for its scenic design, costuming, and iconic music. There’s a reason this musical is the fourth longest running on Broadway – it’s just that good. Its focus on wickedness, friendship, and coming-of-age in the odd land of Oz has led it to being a sensation for theatre-goers all over the United States. The highly anticipated movie adaptation has been in the works since 2022 and did not disappoint. I, alongside many other fans, was eager to see how the magic of musical theatre could be translated and expanded for the silver screen. There’s a lot to discuss, so hold on to your broomstick!

The Actors

In order to talk about Wicked, we HAVE to talk about the girls. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are what I consider to be a match made in musical heaven. Just like the Glindas and Elphabas before them, the two showcased a strong bond. As singers and actors, I think their work together was extremely powerful. Their character choices, such as Glinda yelling “RIGHT!” during “Popular”, helped parts of their characters come to life. In my eyes, they found a certain harmony – both literally and figuratively. This harmony is added onto by other characters, like Fiyero, Nessarose, and all of the amazing ensemble. I would also like to congratulate the movie for casting Marissa Bode in the role – she’s the first actress to play Nessarose who uses a wheelchair in everyday life.

The Length

Okay, Wicked had no right to be that freaking long. Act 1 of the musical is around 1 hour and 30 minutes long. By my math, that means Wicked (part one) added another 1 hour and 10 minutes. Most of this time is spent developing Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship with one another. The movie also adds things that were not a part of the original production, such as Dolce Bear and changing the way Elphaba arrives at dear old Shiz. I am not saying that these things should have been cut for the sake of expediency. They do add to the plot and help to build and establish the choices of Elphaba, making her ever more “good” instead of “wicked” as she is assumed to be. But almost two hours for one half of a musical seems a little too extreme for my taste…

Photo from Entertainment Weekly

The Songs

This is going to be a bit of a nitpick, but I didn’t really like the amount of riffing. In the Broadway musical, vocal flairs such as riffs are uncommon. This really helps to give the ending of “Defying Gravity” its punch. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t play by the same rules. They riffed and riffed…23 times. All of these riffs were new and different. Of course, each stage production will alter melodies to suit their cast’s vocal range. For example, Elphaba’s ending riff in “Defying Gravity” often shifts to the comfort level of those playing her, even if they want to hit Indina Menzel’s C#5. I found that the continued riffs throughout the movie diminished the power of Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” riff, making it less of a battle cry. But it is still INSANELY cool that Erivo and Grande chose to sing live for the movie.

Technical Elements

The costumes – MUAH. The props – chef’s kiss. The CGI…passable at best. Those monkeys scared the bejeezers out of me. While CGI has improved and isn’t quite as frightening, I’m a jumpy little child. Also, there’s something about the CGI and effects that took away some of the magic for me. As someone from the technical side of the theatre realm, I know firsthand how much work goes into building and constructing rigging so Elphaba can “fly”. To me, technical elements like these are moments of “how did they DO that”. Unfortunately in movies, effects like this are more easily achieved and lose some of their wow factor.

Overall Opinion

While I had some negative opinions about the Wicked movie, I am overall satisfied with the product. Its diamond-dazzled cast makes it an easy watch and even those without knowledge of musicals should be able to enjoy the film. Most importantly of all, the Wicked movie is an excellent introduction to the world of theatre. Movie musicals like Newsies and Evita can barely compare to this modern interpretation of both a beloved tale and musical. Hopefully, Wicked will continue to show audiences that theatre, whether live or on the silver screen, is for everyone.