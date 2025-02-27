Southwestern University values student voices and support. Through initiatives like President’s Corner, the administration fosters open dialogue and student-focused leadership to keep students informed and involved.

A Meeting That Puts Students First

President’s Corner gives students direct access to speak openly to President Laura Trombley and senior staff. Started four years ago, the meetings provide a space for students to ask questions and discuss university decisions.

President Trombley explained how the meetings have evolved: “Before, it was just me, but students would ask detailed questions about financial aid or class schedules. I would say, ‘If you give me your name, I can find out and get back to you.’ But it was just easier to have senior staff with me, so students could get immediate responses.”

Students can raise concerns and get answers on the spot. By including senior staff, the administration avoids delays and provides clear, direct responses on financial aid, campus construction, and student life.

Enrollment Challenges

Southwestern, like many universities, has seen enrollment fluctuate. While recent years brought record first-year classes, the latest freshman class fell short of expectations.

Dr. Tom Delahunt, Vice President for Strategic Recruitment and Enrollment, pointed to FAFSA delays as a major factor. “Last year’s FAFSA issues made it difficult for many families to finalize their college decisions. Some students committed elsewhere before we could finalize their aid. That was a federal issue, not ours.”

Despite this, enrollment is improving. While first-year enrollment has not met targets, the university has made up the difference through transfer students. The focus is on:

Recruiting more transfer students

Expanding financial aid outreach

Refining recruitment strategies

These efforts aim to keep numbers steady and attract students who see Southwestern as the right fit.

Delahunt remains optimistic. “Four of the last seven years have seen some of the largest first-year classes in Southwestern’s history. This past year wasn’t one of them, but we’re back on track and expect around 400 first-year students. We’re also bringing in more transfers than before because more students are rethinking their first college choice.”

Why Meeting Attendance Varied

Recent President’s Corner meetings have seen fewer students, but this may not be a bad sign. There were no major campus controversies or urgent concerns that required immediate attention. Many students may also be occupied with exams and preparing for the break, making it harder to attend. Additionally, the administration’s ongoing communication may have already addressed student concerns before the meeting.

Dr. Brit Katz, Vice President for Student Life, saw this as a positive shift. “Students are generally happy. I don’t have major issues coming to my desk. That tells me the administration is doing its job.”

Swift Action in Times of Need

The university faced a housing crisis after mold was found in a freshman residence hall, Mabee. Some freshmen had to move in with sophomores, while others relocated off campus.

Despite initial pushback, the administration acted quickly to secure housing and support affected students. President Trombley described the response: “It was a great example of everyone working together. Our team made alternative arrangements, kept students informed, and provided support to make the transition smooth.”

While the situation was disruptive, the university’s fast response helped minimize the impact on students.

What Sets Southwestern University Apart

Southwestern’s leadership stays actively involved in student life. President Trombley doesn’t just work from an office. She joins morning dog walks, bakes for students, and stays engaged in campus events.

Students also have a say in university decisions. From residence hall designs to financial aid improvements, student input plays a role in shaping policies.

Dr. Dinah Ritchie, Vice President for Integrated Communications & Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the administration’s transparency. “If students ever have questions about campus construction, we keep everything updated on our website. We want them to know exactly what’s happening and why.”

Long-Term Commitment to Student Success

Southwestern doesn’t just enroll students, it builds a lifelong community.

Dr. David Ortiz, Vice President for Student Success and Belonging, reinforced this: “We focus on being the right choice. These years shape students’ futures through academics, co-curricular activities, and athletics. Opportunities like engaging directly with the President or having two VPs join a student-led podcast are rare at other universities.”

Ortiz also stressed the long-term connection between students and the university. “We don’t just enroll students. We enroll alumni. Our goal is for students to succeed in their careers and always stay connected to Southwestern.”

A University That Stays in the Students’ Corner

At Southwestern, student success extends beyond the classroom. Dr. Alisa Gaunder, Vice President for Academic Affairs, described the academic approach. “We push students to think in new ways. It’s about developing critical thinking and applying knowledge to real situations.” Southwestern provides hands-on learning through study abroad, internships, and faculty-student research.

Dr. Brit Katz emphasized the value of experiences outside the classroom. “You get a top-tier education from faculty, but Student Life helps you grow in other ways. Whether leading a student organization, playing intramural sports, or joining outdoor adventures, these experiences shape who you become.”

The President’s Corner is just one way Southwestern puts students first. The university remains dedicated to their success, their voices, and their future—always at their corner.