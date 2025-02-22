Nothing warms these winter months quite like love. Whether platonic, romantic, familial, or self-love, we all deserve a little of that good feeling. As college students, there are times when we might long for the simpler days — when lunch came with a nice note and enough sweets to make the Tooth Fairy go on strike. While there are no parents at college to ensure we get to class on time, Student Activities stepped in, taking it upon themselves to help us turn back time and feel loved this Valentine’s Day. Student Activities hosts a variety of events throughout the year, from hypnotist performances by C.J. Johnson to quirky craft nights where we might find ourselves creating pet rocks. These events aim to help students build connections and a sense of community on campus. But let’s be real — you’re not here to read me plug Student Activities, right? You want to hear about the bears.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

Upon stepping into Bishop’s Lounge, I was instantly hit with a wave of nostalgia — the kind that 2000s kids like myself would recognize in a heartbeat. The kind that brings back memories of Sillybandz, Heelys, The Wonder Pets, and those rubber pen grips that promised to improve your handwriting but mostly just gave you weird blisters. This wasn’t just any ordinary Valentine’s Day event—it was an experience that evoked simpler times. Just like Build-A-Bear, a furry friend was waiting for everyone who entered, ready to be assembled with nothing but a pair of hands and a little creativity. After grabbing a furry friend and chatting with familiar faces, students were handed a paper bag full of goodies to indulge in — Fruit Roll-Ups, candy, and an essential playlist of nostalgic hits from shows like Big Time Rush and Hannah Montana. There was something inherently comforting in that moment, surrounded by new friends, with old memories floating in the air like clouds waiting to be shaped into animals.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

My own furry friend came from beyond the stars: a little alien, ready for an intergalactic adventure here on Earth. It didn’t feel like I was an adult anymore — papers, due dates, and assignments faded away. Instead, there was a shared sense of warmth in this community, where the simplest joys — childish and pure — could be celebrated. Maybe it was the bear. Maybe it was the amazing friends I won’t forget. Or maybe it was the reminder that even in the midst of our busy college lives, there’s always time for joy, comfort, and, of course, love.