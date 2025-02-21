On January 21, the energy was electric as students filed into the Robertson Athletic Center to cheer on both the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they faced off against Concordia University.

This game, like several others throughout the 2024-25 school year, was a “Grub and GameDay” event; students walking into the Rob were met with food-lined tables and the friendly, familiar faces of Sheri Clayton (named a Food Service Hero in 2023) and other Southwestern dining staff. For a meal swipe, students could collect a bag of chips, a burger or Frito pie (or vegetarian black bean burger upon request), load it up with toppings and condiments, and wash it all down with lemonade or ice water. The dessert station featured hand-scooped ice cream and an array of sweet toppings to choose from.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

Moving into the gym itself, students could find stands packed with peers waving “Go Pirates!” signs, the cheer team and pom squad raising the crowd’s energy with their enthusiastic routines, and members of Greek organizations ready to support their brothers and sisters participating in the half-time challenge. This challenge involved individual competitors attempting to score layups, three-pointers, free throws, and half-court shots in exchange for bookstore vouchers, Cove credits, and money for their organizations.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

The women’s basketball game went first; after a strong beginning, with sophomore Trinity Benitez landing her fifth double-double of the season, the team moved on to the second half, where they lost their heroic struggle against the Concordia Tornadoes, ending with a 56-67 loss.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

Next came the men’s game, also against Concordia University. This game was tense, with five lead changes, culminating in a showdown in the last ten seconds. Unfortunately, the Pirates were unable to land a final shot; the game ended in favor of the Tornadoes, with a score of 75-78.

Win or lose, Grub and GameDay is an excellent way to show some school spirit, support our Pirates at their highs and their lows, and form a stronger Southwestern community!