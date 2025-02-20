Pirates’ Pups at Southwestern University is a vibrant and growing community for dog lovers. It began its journey on October 23, 2024, recognizing the need for a space where students could come together and bond over their shared love of dogs.

Offering a refreshing break for students, especially for those who miss their pets and find comfort in the company of dogs, the club was born out of the founder’s deep connection with her own dog, Penny, a long-haired red dachshund. “I realized there were so many students, especially those from out of state or far from home, who didn’t have the chance to see their pets regularly,” said Julianna Truitt ‘28, the club’s founder.

Pirates’ Pups aims to create a fun and supportive environment where students can relax, bond, and connect with each other and the dogs who bring joy into their lives. From bi-monthly dog walks to seasonal social events, the club hosts a variety of activities. Keen on also making a positive impact on the local community, the club strives to support animal welfare through events such as fundraising walks and partnerships with local shelters.

The most recent event, ‘Valentines For A Pawsitive Cause,’ marked Pirates’ Pups’ first fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the WILCO Animal Shelter. Demonstrating their commitment to giving back, they sold bandanas and offered photo opportunities with a festive banner, raising a total of $272. “Farmers Market With Pups” was another off-campus event the club hosted recently.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

Pirates’ Pups has a dedicated leadership team; each officer brings unique skills and passions that help run the club’s activities smoothly. Tauryn Alexander ‘26, the Event and Walk Coordinator, oversees the planning and promotion of the club’s social events. Pirates’ Pups’ first major exposure through its participation in The Captain’s Sweet Surprise last semester was her most memorable event. Lauren Powell ‘26, the Fundraising Chair, works with local shelters to raise money both for the club and local shelters. Her favorite event so far was the Christmas Walk in San Gabriel Park, where both students and dogs had a blast despite the cold weather. Grace Van Dinter ‘26, the Merchandise and Snacks Chair, has always been a dog-lover, and her role involves managing club merchandise and snacks; she offers members both practical and fun items to keep the club entertaining. Carolyn Bray ‘27, the Photography Chair, captures the spirit of the club by photographing events and also occasionally assisting with marketing. Carolyn’s most memorable event was the first dog walk, where she saw firsthand how many students had their dogs on campus!

“I debated between “Pirate Pups” and “Pirates’ Pups,” but I ultimately chose “Pirates’ Pups,” Julianna explains, “because it reflects that the dogs are owned by Southwestern Pirates. Plus, it shows our school spirit, and it’s like the dogs have become Pirates themselves, sharing in the college experience right alongside us.”

Pirates’ Pups also introduces seasonal touches to their events. For example, the club gives out themed bandanas at events like the Turkey Trot and Jingle Paws Walk. Even the students who don’t have their dogs on campus are included in this gesture, receiving bandanas to share with their pets back home. “It’s a reminder that Pirates’ Pups is about more than just the dogs—it’s about the people who love them, too,” she emphasizes that this is about creating an inclusive loving space to leave lasting memories for their club members.

Photo by Ixtazi Hernandez

“We’ve found that word-of-mouth has been the best way to grow the club,” Julianna says. “Personal connections make a huge difference, and it’s been wonderful seeing members bring their friends along.” Pirates’ Pups is always welcoming new members. There is no formal sign-up required to join the club. Students can simply show up to events, sign up via a Google interest form, or reach out to them on social media. To ensure everyone stays in the loop, the club keeps members updated through GroupMe, Instagram, and email.

Pirates’ Pups, offering both students and their dogs a chance to connect, have fun, and make lasting memories. The group has quickly established itself as a beloved community on campus. With a passionate leadership team, a growing membership base, and a commitment to making a paw-sitive impact, the club is sure to continue thriving in the coming years!