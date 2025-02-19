Humidity and rage filled the air at the Texas Capitol on February 6, 2025. Hundreds of people filled the steps in front of the limestone structure. Young, old, Democrat, Socialist, all united in one common belief: That Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States of America.

It is difficult to ignore the undeniable creativity represented in the signs, showcasing different art forms, styles, and political beliefs. “I drink my Horchata hot, because F*** ICE!” reads one. Another, emblazoned in the style of World War II Allied propaganda, contrasted MAGA supporters with a member of the Schutzstaffel or SS. “We beat ‘em before, we’ll beat ‘em again!” it reads.

From all around the crowd, organizers invited people to speak into a megaphone. We heard from a libertarian socialist, who said to the crowd, “Luigi Mangione did nothing wrong!” One speaker, a trans woman, told the harrowing story of how she was unable to renew her passport consistent with her gender identity, and noted that she was placed on a registry for trans Texans. She told the crowd of the fears she felt using the restroom, stating that “she deserves to piss in peace.” Another speaker, a Hispanic man, told the crowd about his experience with the increasingly incendiary immigration policies of the Trump administration: “My nephew is about to be deported, and he is six f**king years old.”

Photo by Rick Oglesby

The protest is but one piece of a growing phenomenon, originating from an online movement on Reddit, branded the 50-50-1 project. “50 states, 50 protests, one day,” said a firebrand speaker through a megaphone standing outside the Capitol building. Indeed, this seems to be a mission the ragtag movement is somewhat successful in. A quick browse through the /r/5051 subreddit shows similar photos in Denver, Columbus, Boston, Raleigh, and in all fifty states.

While branded as protests against Project 2025 (of which many signs reflect), it is abundantly clear that the movement is frustrated with much more than just immigration. There are signs criticizing Elon Musk, (referring to him as “President Musk”), signs emblazoned with an alternate “MAGA” (Mexicans aren’t going anywhere), and Free Palestine speakers, one who shouted to the crowd, “I want to see keffiyehs up.”

Photo by Rick Oglesby

After a myriad of speakers, the protest adjourned for a march across Congress Avenue, flanked by police on horseback, cycles, and in SUVs. As we marched through the streets, walking through cars in line, we were greeted by some friendly honks. From the balconies of restaurants and even the Texas Public Policy Initiative, people greeted us and waved from above. “The people united will never be divided,” shouted several protesters.The protest occurred in the wake of President Trump’s first two weeks in office, where he has signed 54 executive orders. This is the most executive orders signed by a president in their first 100 days since Harry Truman’s presidency. Many of these executive orders target immigrants in the country or the LGBTQ+ community. Consider reading our breakdown here for a full rundown of these executive orders. Another protest is planned for the Texas Capitol on February 23rd. If you have any interest in learning more about the 5051 movement, consider visiting their subreddit r/5051, or on Instagram @5051movement