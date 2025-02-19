On February 7th, the Kappa Sigma fraternity held their first philanthropy event of the spring semester on Frat Row, raising money for the American Heart Association.

February is National Heart Month, so Kappa Sigma had chosen the American Heart Association in honor of the month. The fraternity partnered with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers calling the event “Feathers & Fraternity” where for $6 participants could get three chicken fingers, one toast, and Kappa Sigma’s very own homemade Cane’s Sauce. People could come for the chicken and stay for the chill vibes on the porch of the Sig frat house as they listened to music and mingled with the frat members and other patrons to decompress after a long week of classes. Sig members present at the event spoke about how they were proud that they have the privilege to be in the position to give back by bringing the community together.

This event left a positive impression on both the American Heart Association and the SU community, encouraging students to go to any future philanthropy events that Sig holds knowing that they will both have a good time to decompress and have the opportunity to support a good cause.