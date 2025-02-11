Valentine’s Day, observed on February 14th, is a festival of love and typically considered a day of romance, as couples traditionally gift each other flowers, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, candy, and gentle-eyed teddy bears. For those not in relationships, though, Valentine’s Day may feel like a lonely or obnoxious time of year. Valentine’s Day, however, is reserved for love and celebrating affection in all its forms, not just romantic. Platonic love, familial love, self-love, and compassion for others are all just as important. Here are perfectly good ways to spend Valentine’s Day that celebrate other forms of love…

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Depending on the person, individuals may prioritize different relationships over others. It is common for romantic relationships to take precedence over friendships, which can result in strained friendships and can make friends feel unappreciated. While you can celebrate your friends any day of the year, showing appreciation on Valentine’s Day is a simple way to celebrate platonic love. Don’t forget to reach out to your folks back home or abroad as well; something as simple as a call or a text can make a family member feel appreciated and loved. Arrange a get-together or a party to enjoy the company of loved ones, such as Palentine’s Day. You could even host a Valentine’s Day-themed white elephant or a gift exchange similar to “Secret Santa”– would you call a Valentine’s Day-themed Secret Santa “Secret Cupid”? See what things are happening in your area to arrange a hangout or even just participate in the festivities that your community may host.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Another way to spend Valentine’s Day productively and with love and compassion for others is to volunteer and find ways to give back to your community. Show your appreciation for nature by picking up litter and practicing green habits such as energy conservation and recycling. Exemplify compassion for animals by volunteering at animal shelters or providing friendship and good company for seniors. This goes for people as well— in 2023, a national poll reported that 37% of older adults in the US aged 50-80 years felt lonely, and 34% felt socially isolated. Older adults are more likely to experience loneliness due to factors such as decreased mobility, chronic illnesses, and inaccessibility to transportation, as well as loss of partner or loved ones. If you feel lonely this Valentine’s Day, chances are they feel the same, so taking the time out of your day to be good company for seniors who may feel lonesome would be sure to make their day.

While giving is thoughtful and impactful, maybe this Valentine’s Day calls for some alone time. There’s no shame in taking time for oneself when the world feels overwhelming. Socialization, specifically in online spaces such as social media, can be overwhelming as we undoubtedly put an emphasis on our appearances and finding romance. It is almost as if these two phenomena are inseparable; we are always finding ways to criticize or improve our looks in hopes of being consistently attractive, either for ourselves or for others.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Though social media can be a helpful tool for building community and staying in touch with loved ones who may be far away, it can also make us feel insecure about ourselves, as mindsets found online can be toxic and unrealistic. Unplugging from social media, enjoying our hobbies, treating ourselves to a fancy meal, and taking advantage of Valentine’s Day deals are all different ways to enjoy the day as our own Valentine. Besides, you can always wait until after Valentine’s Day for the clearance sales! Though humans may be social beings, learning how to be comfortable with ourselves, practicing self love, and taking a step back to enjoy our own company is the best thing we can do. Best worded by bell hooks, “many of us seek community solely to escape the fear of being alone. Knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving. When we can be alone, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape.”― bell hooks, All About Love: New Visions

Valentine’s Day is often recognized as a holiday about romantic love, but it doesn’t have to be. There are so many different forms of love that are just as significant, important, and powerful as romantic love. There is no denying that we have an empathy shortage in this day and age. Leading with love and compassion this Valentine’s Day to take care of ourselves and others, as well as take time to appreciate the people in our lives…I can’t think of a better day to show care than on Valentine’s Day. If Valentine’s Day is a day of love, then we can celebrate all forms of love this holiday. To end with another quote by bell hooks which resonates this February, “to truly love we must learn to mix various ingredients – care, affection, recognition, respect, commitment, and trust, as well as honest and open communication.”― Bell Hooks, All About Love: New Visions