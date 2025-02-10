Valentine’s Day: a loving day for cute and cheesy couples who enjoy exhibiting PDA, while paradoxically a frustrating and unfortunate day for those who are single. However, if you happen to be a part of the former category, this article will help you plan out the perfect Georgetown date for you and your partner. Of course, it would not be a Georgetown date without a visit to the square, so come take a trip with me to the place that is renowned as the “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas” and plan out where you would like to take your lover this February 14!

Sweet Lemon – 812 S Church St | Georgetown TX

Sweet Lemon, a cute, tiny, and delicious cafe (that serves one of the most mouth-watering iced chai lattes my taste buds have ever had the pleasure of consuming), is making a well-known romantic sweet in honor of this loving season: chocolate-covered strawberries. For a limited time only, these delectable treats are available for pre-order to pick up on the Sweet Lemon website this Valentine’s Day! If you are planning on spending the whole day with your date, Sweet Lemon is perfect for a light lunch or breakfast that can be washed down with their delicious coffee!

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Kilwins – 120 W 8th St Ste. 101 | Georgetown TX

Sweet Lemon isn’t the only place that will be offering these iconic Valentine’s Day treats. Kilwins ice cream and sweet treats will also be offering chocolate-covered strawberries for a limited time in honor of this romantic season. If you or your partner don’t fancy these chocolate-covered goodies (an immediate red flag), never fear: Kilwins offers a wide assortment of goodies! Best known for their “Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream”, their delectable creamy cold treats are a force to be reckoned with! Not an ice cream lover? That’s okay! You can give their caramel apples or any of their yummy chocolates a try.

Georgetown Art Center – 816 S Main St | Georgetown TX

What’s a Valentine’s date without taking a light stroll through an art gallery? The square’s special Georgetown Art Center offers couples just that! Starting on Valentine’s Day and ending on March 16, the center is hosting an exhibit by Mark Greenwalt titled, “I Spot Eye Spots”, which uses “surfaces pregnant with evolutionary potential”. His hand-drawn works are meant to challenge and question the societal norms of monstrousness and underlying ideals of beauty.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Juliet’s Kitchen – 701 S Main Street | Georgetown TX

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, Juliet’s Kitchen, an Italian restaurant with an enticing atmosphere, will be offering a special Mahi dish (a fish high in lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids) on Valentine’s Day and that upcoming weekend. If you are looking to try something new, have a classic Lady and the Tramp moment with your partner, or you just really like fish, Juliet’s is the place for you. With its beautiful mid-modern Italian aesthetic, its atmosphere is enough to impress anyone that has a taste for the finer things!

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Lark & Owl Booksellers – 205 W 6th St Suite 101 | Georgetown TX

For any couples that have an interest in academia or just love cute, indie, and nerdy bookstores, Lark & Owl Booksellers is the ideal date destination for you and your partner! Encapsulating all you would ever want as a book lover, Lark & Owl sells a wide genre of books that may peak your interest! Making this place even sweeter, Lark & Owl offers a 10% discount in the bookstore to current Southwestern students! If you’d like to go on a blind date, while on a date, you and your lover can purchase (with your gracious 10% discount) a blind date with a book that you can read in the comforting company of each other, while partaking in fresh baked goods, coffee, and tea from their cafe.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Georgetown Palace Theatre – 810 South Austin Avenue

If one of you happens to be a theatre kid or you want to experience the excitement of holding hands with your date in the dark, the Georgetown Palace Theatre is offering a showing of two different plays! At 7:30, a performance of the three-time Tony Award winning play The Secret Garden will take place. The Secret Garden follows an 11-year-old girl who returns to Yorkshire to live with her uncle and his disabled son. Here, she finds a magic garden where she meets the “Dreamers,” spirits from her past who guide her through her new life! Also starting at 7:30, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play Fences explores the African-American experience and race relations through the life of a middle-aged, working-class Black man struggling to support his family in 1950s Pittsburgh. If one of these plays peaks your interest, link arms with your lover and skip down to the theatre!

Blue Hole Park – 100 Blue Hole Park Rd | Georgetown TX

If you are in the market for sightseeing this February 14, Blue Hole Park is a great choice for you and your person. This lovely lagoon is only a short walk away from the other locations and an amazing option if you’d like to take a break from the bustling square! Blue Hole Park’s inviting waters welcome you to lay down and listen to the calming and serene sound of the stream. This park is the perfect picnic spot for couples who enjoy the outdoors. It’s a convenient place to roll out the picnic blanket and feed your lover the chocolate strawberries that you bought from Kilwins or Sweet Lemon! Whether you would like to take a stroll, search for ducks, bask in the sun, or even hop in the water, Blue Hole Park is exactly where you want to be.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

To show your love and affection for your person this Valentine’s season, take them to any of these delightful date spots. If you do it right, you might just get a smooch. You can thank me later!