It’s the most dolorous time of the year: finals season. As we count the days down until our much anticipated (and needed) winter break, we feel the pressures of finals loom over the horizon. For those who feel overwhelmed and burnt out from finals, fear not: here are some tips & tricks on how to destress before finals so you can tackle those deadlines and find your second wind.

First and foremost, it is important to consider other possible sources of stress besides upcoming assignments. For instance, is your living space messy? Do you have a basket of laundry brimming or dishes piling up? If you’re the type of person who likes to study in the comfort of your dorm, research shows that having a cluttered living space can interfere with focus. Make your space comfortable with mood lighting alongside with music of your choice for your studies, and allow a change of pace from the bright, harsh LED lights.

Speaking of public spaces, if your dorm isn’t the most idyllic place to study, why not switch things up a little? Changing scenery and studying in different locations, such as the outdoors, have been proven to relieve stress and sharpen cognition. Something as simple as changing your scenery can help remove those mental blockages, breaking away from the familiar monotony of a designated study space. A new environment means new information around us to process, which stimulates our brain, improving concentration and increasing alertness.

Time management —a skill so obvious yet challenging to master— is the ultimate way to manage our stress. Planning and dividing your time within a day to everyday tasks, activities, and events, as well as utilizing strategies to make the best use of your time, sounds like the cure-all to every student’s academic struggle, so how do we do it? Start small, trying out a strategy or two at a time to avoid overwhelming yourself, as well as having patience in finding what works best for you. Use apps such as Google Calendar, Notion, or physical planners to keep track of events and deadlines, and breaking tasks into smaller ones can help make big projects less daunting with manageable chunks. There’s the popular Pomodoro technique but more fun and unique strategies to manage your time can be anything from color-coordinating your schedule to creating little rituals that signal it’s time for work. It can be anything from lighting a specific candle, sipping a certain drink, or chewing a specific brand of gum. Start your day by focusing on the “big three” things you’d like to accomplish, creating a “to-don’t” list of things you shouldn’t do as a way to be mindful of how you spend your time, and challenge yourself.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

Remember also to take a step back and take time for yourself, even if that means designating a time for it in your schedule. Relaxation can involve curling up with a good book on the couch by candlelight or releasing endorphins through physical activity through yoga, a quick gym session, or even walking for just 15 minutes around the campus can revitalize your body and mind.

Lastly, sleep! Getting enough sleep is crucial during finals. There are so many articles and research done on the effects of sleep deprivation and the negative consequences of choosing to stay up. It can negatively impact recall, memory retention, and slower reaction time, leading to more mistakes and memory slips. As worrisome as the effects of sleep deprivation may sound, don’t feel guilty or ashamed of your sleep habits — it’s difficult to find time for rest as our responsibilities eventually demand us to sacrifice the hours dedicated to sleep. You are capable of recovering, and as difficult as it may be, do your best to prioritize rest whenever possible; hopefully, with new ideas on how to manage your time, you’ll be able to feel satisfied with your newfound strategies and be as well rested as you are productive.

Stress is unavoidable, but with the right strategies for you, alongside with reaching out for support and holding space for self-care, you’ll be able to conquer finals season with confidence and ease. Reflect on how far you’ve come, and know that you’ve got this! Good luck with finals and enjoy the upcoming break; you deserve it!