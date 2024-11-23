Three years ago, Southwestern University (SU) launched a tradition that combines the spooky charm of Halloween with the undeniable cuteness of pets. The annual Halloween PetPhoto Contest, envisioned by President Trombley, has become a beloved event for the SU community, showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of students and their furry companions.

A secret committee of SU faculty judged the contest and carefully reviewed all submissions to select the winners. According to the committee, President Trombley, a passionate fan of Halloween and pets, introduced the contest to “bring the campus community together and celebrate the holiday spirit. ” Since its launch, the contest has gained popularity, inviting students to dress up their furry friends in creative costumes and submit their photos to win in three categories: cute, scary, and just plain weird.

The secret committee collects submissions via Google Forms and evaluates each photo to determine which pet best embodies the contest’s playful categories. The process is no small feat, considering the creativity and adorableness students pour into their entries. “A secret committee carefully reviews all submissions and selects the winners based on how well each pet represents the contest categories,” shared a group member.

Trombley celebrated this year’s photos in her November newsletter. While only the winning pets were featured in the announcement, the contest’s growing popularity sparks excitement for even more creativity.

Though pets who didn’t win won’t feature on SU’s Instagram or website for now, the contest remains a fun and inclusive way for the campus to connect. Students, faculty, and staff look forward to this unique blend of holiday cheer and campus camaraderie each year.

As the event enters its fourth year, the Halloween Pet Photo Contest has become a cherished SU tradition, celebrating creativity, community, and wagging tails. Whether spooky or sweet, each pet’s costume captures Halloween’s heart and the SU community’s joy.

Check out the winners here; prepare to unleash your creativity for next year’s contest!

Cutest pet: Michelle Flatt’s Cowboy Oakley

Photo provided by President Trombley’s November newsletter

Just Plain Weird: Ellen Chesney’s Octopus Cat

Photo provided by President Trombley’s November newsletter

Scariest Pet: [image of cat] Nash Kendall’s Dracula Cat