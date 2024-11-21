Glitter, lights, and laughter abounded at the Seafarer’s Soirée on November 15, 2024. Led by Residential Life, the Soirée was a magical opportunity for SU students to don their best outfits, mingle with old and new friends, and dance the night away.

Upon passing through the doors of the Kinningham House Banquet Hall in Round Rock, students were greeted immediately by neon signs and twinkle-light palm trees; the venue’s back wall was adorned with pirate flags, paying tribute to our beloved mascot. Students could quench their thirst with delicious hand-crafted mocktails prepared by Residential Life staff– selections included the Shark Bite, a delicious combination of Sprite and blue caraçao syrup; Fool’s Gold, a mango-based drink with a heavy splash of lime (and a dash of edible glitter!); and the Sparkling Apple Cider, which featured a rim lined with caramel and sugar.

Ms. Ella dances with students, photo by Zaria Renfro

After indulging in mocktails, students migrated to the dance floor, joining SU icon Ella Sedwick (the Comms employee lovingly dubbed “Ms. Ella” by the student body), the first and most enthusiastic person to take to the dance floor. The student body enjoyed group dance classics like “The Cupid Shuffle” and “YMCA,” culminating in a conga line that spanned and spiraled across the entirety of the dance floor.

Famished from dancing their hearts out, students could leave the dance floor to visit the food tables lining the room, which included sandwiches, charcuterie, fruit plates, cake, and a candy bar offering various chocolates, gummies, and sour sweets. After satiating their appetites, students could explore the other offerings of the night– namely, the tarot reading, craft table, and photo booth. The photo booth proved to be a crowd favorite, with groups ranging from dynamic duos to crowds struggling to stay in the frame, all taking advantage of the free digital photos and prints.

Candy bar, photo by Zaria Renfro

Overall, the Seafarer’s Soirée was a night of good music, better company, and student body bonding. As the second of what will hopefully become a long-standing and beloved event, this year’s Soirée was a resounding success!