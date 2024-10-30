Southwestern University students have taken to the polls in early voting for the 2024 election. With the typical catchphrase in the air that “This Is The Most Important Election,” many voters find themselves stressed about the nation’s future— with top issues this cycle for all voters including the economy, healthcare, supreme court appointments, foreign policy, and violent crime. In this article, The Megaphone hopes to provide a comprehensive look at voting and the ongoing elections.

Throughout this article, specifics on voting information will be tailored specifically to voters registered on campus.

Voting Information

Texas early voting goes from October 21 to November 1, 2024, with locations including:

Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr St, 78626

City of Georgetown Fire Station #6, Community Room, 6700 Williams Dr, 78633

Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Dr, 78628

The Oaks Community Center-Sun City, Oaks Room, 301 Del Webb Blvd, 78633

As of Wednesday, October 23, 21,836 voters have turned out to early vote in person in Georgetown.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. To vote, you must be registered and bring proper identification, such as a driver’s license. The Howry Center, on SU’s campus, will have a polling location open on election day from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot closed on October 25, so if you are a Texas student registered outside Williamson County, you cannot vote here on campus. For additional information, view your county’s elections administration website.

If you are registered to vote at your Southwestern University address:

For a comprehensive ballot from Williamson County download here.

For a sample ballot in your voter lookup, enter your information here.

For additional information, view The League of Women Voters or Ballotpedia based on your address (1001 E University Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA for those registered at SU).

State Race Highlight: An SU Professor on the Ballot

Southwestern University Professor Raquel Saenz Ortiz is running for State Board of Education, District 10 as a Democrat against incumbent Republican Tom Maynard. Ortiz’s website emphasizes her experience as an educator and her dedication to quality education– highlighting representation and inclusivity, teacher agency, and critical thinking, in a framework of a “more equitable education system”. Maynard’s website highlights his active engagement in education as a parent, teacher, school board trustee, and non-profit executive, highlighting his focus on protecting the permanent school fund, local control, accountability, preparing students for careers, parental rights, fiscal discipline, and fighting “woke” indoctrination.

State Race Highlight: What is the Railroad Commissioner?

Despite the name “Railroad Commissioner,” the position of Texas Railroad Commissioner is responsible for regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry. As such, the position is highly contested with a focus on environmental policy perspectives from the candidates. With climate change as a top issue for youth voters, this race is worth highlighting due to its environmental impact.

State Race Highlight: A Close Primary for Justice Devine

Incumbent Texas Supreme Court Justice John Devine (Place 4) won a close primary in March 2024, beating Walker by less than 1% (50.4% to 49.6%). While targeted by Democratic challenger Christine Vinh Weems on the issue of abortion, Walker centered his critique on Devine’s alleged ethical failings. In 2018, a relatively strong year for Democrats, Devine won by about seven points, so some Democrats question whether the overturn of Roe v. Wade and pro-choice voter enthusiasm will be sufficient to win a seat on the Texas Supreme Court.

Federal Race Highlight: Cruz vs. Allred

Senator Cruz and Representative Allred took the debate stage on Tuesday, October 15, hashing out policy issues at the forefront of the 2024 election. Texas, perceived as a stronghold for Republicans (for the past thirty years at least) has recently trended more competitively for some statewide races, with Representative O’Rourke trailing Cruz in 2018 by only two points (in a predominantly “blue” trending year). As such, the eyes of Texas voters, and SU students, have gravitated to this important race, which could help determine whether Republicans or Democrats reach the 51 seats necessary for a Senate majority (although other seats deemed more competitive by pollsters, such as Ohio, Montana, and West Virginia, would likely have more impact). Debate topics covered included abortion, the border, the economy, transgender rights, January 6, foreign policy, in vitro fertilization, and affordable housing. Both candidates portrayed the other as “extreme”.

Elections This November

Elections this November span from the federal to county level. The Megaphone has provided a comprehensive list with attached website URLs below for readers to investigate the campaigns independent of any commentary or highlights.