Countless students pass through the limestone-bricked walls of the A. Frank Smith Jr. Library on the daily. Planted almost directly at the center of campus, it acts as a haven for Southwestern students to study, read, visit the Debby Ellis Writing Center, play board games in the Oasis, or simply unwind in its quiet halls. Many have passed by the Cody Memorial section of the library that houses both the Distinctive Collections and Archives and the courtyard within it, which within the past few months has seen countless changes, and students are wondering why.

The Butterfly Lounge

The Butterfly Lounge, also known as “the Courtyard” by the Distinctive Collections staff, was once full of life. Surrounded by windows, it provided working students with a peaceful view of nature. However, during the winter storm of February 2021, the plants and greenery within it unfortunately withered away. Over the years it remained bare and unmoved–until this summer.

Alongside the construction of its neighbor, the Distinctive Collections (also called “DISCO”) portion of the library, the Courtyard saw life again. The grass was replaced with wooden planks, fences were erected along the border, and glass doors opened to the public. The Butterfly Lounge was seemingly transformed into a quiet deck space for students to relax.

Once the school year began, though, all movement halted. No more additions have been made to the space, and all that remains is a bare patio. According to Casey Duncan, the Director of the Smith Library, the Butterfly Lounge is in an “in-between stage” and stuck in limbo while awaiting final decisions on its construction and application. However, once completed, it is meant to be an outdoor space for student use.

Luckily, as of October, construction has begun again. Crews have moved into the space and started working once more. They finally have a direction for the Lounge, as they have started installing new floor panels and working on other renovations. Given the size and the number of workers involved, we hope construction will be completed soon and students will relax in the Courtyard again.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

The Distinctive Collections and Archives

While students await the completion of the Courtyard, there is another resource within the library that they can utilize that is readily available–and it’s right next door.

In 1939, what began as one small room in the library transformed into a multi-level “Tower of Reading.” Filled with over 20,000 rare books and artifacts, its towering windows are decorated in thin, vinyl sheets meant to protect the books from the sun, portraying a different picture from one of their collections. The dozens of shelves within it are simply awaiting student inquiry and research.

Contrary to its neighbor, the DISCO space has finished its renovations.

With construction stretching from March to July, the Distinctive Collections section of the library was repaired and enhanced. The renovations were necessary, not only to preserve the unique items within its walls but also to protect the walls themselves.

The ground Southwestern University is built upon is slowly sinking, causing shifts in the library’s foundation and many other buildings. The construction was meant to address this and re-level the building, but they also made several other improvements. This includes repairs to the interior walls, enhancing the windows, and replacing the air conditioning to ensure the materials are properly maintained.

These updates allow DISCO to open its doors once again. However, given its position in the library, many students may be unaware that it is a tool they can use.

Megan Firestone, the Head of Distinctive Collections and Archives, wants students and faculty to explore and utilize the available resources. DISCO offers a wide variety of rare artifacts and books that, unlike similar institutions, visitors can interact with. This includes elements of local history, religious texts over a millennia old, and much more. Not only can this aid in students’ classroom learning, but it can also help them gain valuable experience for future educational endeavors.

All students need to do is ask. The DISCO staff is ready and eager to help in any way necessary, and it is undoubtedly worth a visit.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Future Construction

This semester, Southwestern University buzzes with the sounds of jackhammers and cement trucks since a handful of construction projects are happening on campus, including in the library. These ongoing projects create some headaches for students, not only with the noise pollution but also with the closure of parking lots.

During this time, students need to voice their concerns to the administration so that changes can be made. While construction and renovations benefit the campus, such as the additions made to the Distinctive Collections, they affect everyday life at Southwestern, and the effect on students should be considered.