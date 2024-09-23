For many students, moving away from home and starting college brings excitement, but it also comes with challenges. Adjusting to a new environment without the immediate support of family can be daunting. To better understand this student experience, I interviewed four students who shared their insights on life at Southwestern and the surrounding community of Georgetown, Texas.

A Warm Welcome at Southwestern University

Southwestern University is known for its sense of community, a feeling that extends from the classroom to every corner of campus. Many students describe the environment as welcoming and inclusive, creating an atmosphere that makes it easy to connect with peers. Sophomore Mazlyn Heyer noted that “the welcoming environment and the community that comes along with being a Southwestern student” have made a lasting impression on her. She also mentioned that “a small-town vibe” helps her feel connected, fostering a sense of belonging.

Senior Juliana Lips echoed similar sentiments saying “I wanted a small community…I was done with the big school where you’re just a number. Here, I actually get to know my peers and professors.” The smaller size of Southwestern allows students to form deeper connections and feel part of something special.

Local Businesses: Community Hubs for Students

Sun-soaked 309 Coffee, photo by Zaria Renfro

Beyond the campus, Georgetown’s local businesses are a significant part of the student experience. Whether students look for a place to study, relax, or meet friends, Georgetown offers plenty. Many students have favorite spots they frequent that contribute to the sense of community.

Senior Damien Morales recommends Hydrate, a juice bar on the square. “Not only are their juices and smoothies really good, but they also have an indoor patio with a great vibe. It’s a nice study spot off campus,” he shared.

John, the manager, shares “It’s truly heartwarming to see so many students finding our place as a cozy spot to study, and it means a lot to us that even professors, like Professor Macon, speak highly of us. We genuinely appreciate our Southwestern students, which is why we’ve added SU bucks to our juice bar, making it an inviting and familiar place for them to return to when they’re back on campus.”

Heyer added that 309 Coffee is another popular hangout. “It’s a wonderful study spot, and they do a bunch of college nights. There’s a real sense of community there,” she explained. In addition to college nights, they offer trivia nights every Wednesday.

The baristas there shared their mission of creating “a welcoming environment for everyone,” emphasizing their goal of making the space “a comfortable spot for gatherings and productive study sessions.”

Heyer also suggests another gem near SU: San Gabriel Park. “[It’s] a place to go outside, get some sun on your skin, and it’s beautiful.” For those looking for a peaceful spot to recharge, this park provides a perfect natural escape from the hustle and bustle of academic life.

Ducks at San Gabrial Park, photo by Zaria Renfro

Lips, who works at Little Lemon in the library, offered another suggestion for study sessions. “It’s a great place to study because we have treats, drinks, coffee, and whatever you need,” she said. “But also, it’s in the library, so it’s a great place to hunker down.” The combination of convenience and comfort makes Little Lemon a go-to spot for students seeking a quiet space to focus.

Lamppost Coffee is a spacious coffee shop on the square. The shop offers plenty of tables and rooms for rent to accommodate large organizations from Southwestern University. As they revamp their patio to host live music, this location is becoming ideal for students to gather and unwind.

Whether studying, grabbing a bite to eat, or simply relaxing outdoors, the local businesses around Southwestern University foster a vibrant community that adds to the student experience. These local gems provide an inviting atmosphere that helps students feel more at home, fostering a sense of community beyond campus borders.

Pastry case at Little Lemon at the Library, photo by Zaria Renfro

Overcoming the Challenges of Moving Away from Home

Transition to college is not without challenges. Heyer reflected on her experience, saying, “It’s definitely been challenging… not having your family as your support system is really different, especially when a lot of things are changing in your life.” Despite the initial difficulty, Heyer found that “finding really good friends and really engulfing yourself in the Southwestern community…fills that void.”

Lips shared a similar story about moving to Georgetown from her home in Houston, TX. “At first, it was really hard adjusting to a new city, but that’s when you kind of have to build your support group and lean into that,” she explained. Like Heyer, Lips discovered that creating a sense of community at Southwestern helped her feel more at home. “Developing a community for myself here made the transition easier,” she added.

Both students highlight the importance of building new support systems to navigate life away from home. Through friendships, involvement in campus activities, and embracing the welcoming spirit of Southwestern, students overcome the challenges of moving away, growing into their independence while feeling connected to those around them.

Student Life: A Culture of Kindness and Support

Southwestern arch, photo by Zaria Renfro

Southwestern’s student body is known for its kindness and friendly demeanor. Many students cite the supportive environment as essential for their personal growth and success. Nadia Rodriguez, a Sophomore, who works a full time job off-campus, has found community in the classroom. Rodriguez shared that “the environment here is very welcoming. Everyone’s easy to talk to, and I feel like I could start a conversation with anyone.”

Lips reflected on how college has allowed her to meet people who share her interests. “I’ve met people who are passionate about the same things as me,” she said, emphasizing how organizations, classes, and activities help students find like-minded peers. “That’s the good thing about college—you’re here to study what you care about.”

Involvement in campus organizations is also crucial to building a sense of community. Morales, President of Pi Kappa Alpha, said, “What really got me to find a sense of community was rushing a fraternity. Being part of Pi Kappa Alpha introduced me to a lot of different people, and I’ve made lifelong friends.” Whether it’s through clubs, sports, or other student organizations, Southwestern offers plenty of ways to get involved and form lasting connections.

Takeaways

As students reflect on their experiences, gratitude for Southwestern’s supportive community is a common theme. Heyer encourages new students to “get out there and be willing to meet new people. Everyone is in the same boat as you, and we’re all just trying to find where we fit in.” Morales agrees, urging students to “get involved. We have multiple opportunities where organizations set up different events.”

Southwestern University creates a warm and inviting environment that quickly becomes a home away from home for students. The local establishments and tight-knit campus community provide ample opportunities to form meaningful connections. By embracing new experiences and engaging with others, you’ll soon discover that Southwestern is more than just a university. So, dive into the Southwestern spirit and make the most of your time as a Pirate.