As life returns to Southwestern University, its students and faculty alike gear up for the fall semester, one comfort is noticeably absent: the campus’ hammocks. From a perfect resting spot for an afternoon nap to a quiet study space when the library gets too crowded, the hammocks provide students with a peaceful sanctuary from the bustle of everyday life.

With the weather finally cooling, their exclusion is more noticeable than ever. The Academic Mall, once alive with students, is now silent and empty. The trees that once hung their chains are bare–and students are restless.

“They need to bring them back,” Sara Shamaly, a Senior on campus, stated. With no hammocks to rest in, she has begun using the weathered lawn chairs to complete her daily assignments. As fall approaches, all she wants to do is relax before class in the comfort of that familiar black and gold cotton. Yet, her wish remains unfulfilled. She, along with many other students, is left wondering the same question: Where are the hammocks?

In the absence of an official reason for their departure, many have begun speculating the exact cause of their removal. One student, Freshman J’Lisa Chambers, believes it has something to do with the many summer programs offered on campus. During her time with DRAFT, she noticed that some high schoolers briefly visiting the university with one of the organizations were playing rough on the hammocks. Chambers watched as they loosened the chains and even broke some of them. She suspects that the campus must have taken them down to prevent further damage.

If this is the case, why not replace them? As with the many other amenities offered on campus, such as the Pirate Bikes, once they are broken, they can be repaired. Students can simply place the bikes upside down to alert officials, and they will be whisked away to be fixed. Assuming that the hammocks are truly in need of mending, it shouldn’t take long to restore them to their rightful place along the lawn.

Peyton Brown, another Freshman on campus, shares this sentiment. While she has not been a student long, part of her decision to commit to Southwestern was the Academic Mall and the dozens of hammocks that lined its exterior. Brown asserts that with how much she and others pay in tuition each semester, the hammocks should be included in the cost.

However, there is hope. When asked about the missing hammocks, Mike, one of the facility managers, assures students that they will return. He explained that the old ones were taken down in the summer and that new ones would soon replace them. While he did not elaborate further, we can count that the hammocks will return to their rightful place along the treeline.

Outdoor recreation is an important part of college life and is highly beneficial, especially for university students. The hammocks provide a perfect space for students to relax and unwind. Without access to such avenues, stress may increase and create further issues. While “soon” is a vague timeline, it is at least an answer to the unrest within the student population. We are confident that the Academic Mall will be restored to its former charm and students will be swinging in the hammocks in time for the approaching fall season.