Everybody loves dogs–especially ZTA’s, who hosted a fantastic dog show on the academic mall from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18th to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Six dogs competed in the competition, ranging from tiny toy poodles to chunky pit bulls. Harper Randolph, junior and a ZTA member, commented: “Everything goes…to breast cancer education awareness.” she continues by saying, “It’s been our philanthropy for so long. The little breast cancer ribbon was actually made by ZTA’s.”

The competition was broken into four rounds. First was the Introductory Round, showing off all the dogs and giving their names. Next was the Talent Round, allowing dogs to show off any special tricks they have. Third was the Q&A Round, in which each dog owner was asked a question about their dog. Finally, there was the Costume Round where dogs donned whatever they had to wear and walked the runway.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

First up on the stage was a small Chihuahua-Pitbull mix named Percy. Although unsure how to go upstairs, he wore a great Shark Costume that nabbed him one of the costume prizes. His trick was to sit, but at first, he could not–although, by the time the Q&A round came up, he sat perfectly. According to his owner, Percy’s red flag is that he gets excited and sometimes bares his teeth, otherwise, he is very friendly.

The second dog was Marjore, a one-and-a-half-year-old Pitbull mix. She wore a white t-shirt to the costume contest and for her special trick, one-upped Percy by sitting down on the first try, even lying down! Marjore’s owner says that Marjore’s favorite way to unwind is sleeping on the couch and eating her owner’s food.

Tonks is the little 3-year-old toy poodle that was up third. She knew a ton of tricks, standing up and spinning on her hind legs in her owners’ direction. For the costume competition, she wore a tiny ZTA embroidered vest. According to Tonks’s owner, Tonks’s ideal date is a nice, fancy dinner eating tampons.

Fourth to go was Lola (and yes, she was a showgirl. She was at the dog show). She’s a four-year-old Jack Russel Terrier mix. For her trick, Lola showed off her athleticism by catching a tennis ball. Lola’s costume was a hot dog- probably accurate, considering Georgetown’s recent sweep of warm weather.

Going fifth was a dog named Lucky. Lucky is a five-year Pomsky who, while shy, still did great on stage. For his trick, Lucky sat and even shook hands with his owner. Lucky didn’t have a particular costume for the event, but wore a gray camo harness–although it was impossible to see under Lucky’s thick white fur. Lucky’s red flag is that he always jumps on his owner’s bed even though Lucky has his bed all to himself, according to his owner.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Finally, Mila, a brownish-gray short-legged pitbull, stole the show. Her trick was walking up the stairs–although, at first, she went the wrong way and took a minute to get up the two steps to the stage. Mila had no costume but liked to pose and show off to the adoring audience. According to her owner, Mila’s favorite way to unwind is by lying with her owner.

Making a surprise appearance was a strange kind of dog–a small, year-old, black cat named Kali that meandered around the stage, looking cautious and maybe a bit bored. Kali, unsurprisingly, was not considered for judging.

At the end of the day, Lola and Marjore took home the talent prizes for their special tricks. The Q&A winner was Tonks, and Percy and Lucky won Best Costumes. In the overall winner category, Mila came in first to thunderous applause–although, while walking up the steps to get her prize, she slipped and immediately fell down the stairs.