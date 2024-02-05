As the Christmas lights slowly disappear throughout the month of January, stores shift gears to displaying candy, teddy bears, and everything heart-shaped. The season of love is quickly approaching, and it’s the perfect time of year to curate a playlist to share with your significant other–or your best friend. If you are unsure of what songs to add to your valentine’s-themed mixtape, here are examples of songs that celebrate all kinds of love.

Loser by Julian Moon

Although Julian Moon may not be as well-known as other artists on this playlist, this song is a must-listen. She takes us on a journey of how to enjoy the little moments with a significant other, such as “people call us boring yeah but I’m okay with that” and “drink my tea while you read Friday night, that’s all I need”. This song never fails to make me smile, and makes me want to find another “weirdo” to fall in love with.

Enchanted (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Did you ever have that moment where you made eye contact with your partner or secret crush and immediately felt a connection to them? If so, this song is perfect for you! With standout lyrics such as “Walls of insincerity, shifting eyes and vacancy vanished when I saw your face” and “This is me praying that this was the very first page, not where the storyline ends”, you are sure to be “enchanted” by the magic of this song.

Hey There Delilah by Plain White T’s

This song is a true representation of the mantra “if he wanted to, he would.” This song is especially significant for long-distance relationships, where music is one of the most important ways to connect with your love bug across kilometers and miles. If someone sang, “listen to my voice, it’s my disguise, I’m by your side,” or “if every simple song I wrote to you would take your breath away I’d write it all”, I would marry them on the spot.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka

This song is an oldie but a goodie! It may not be new but it’s still blared through the speakers of lovestruck drivers everywhere. Cuddling or slow-dancing while Paul sings, “Put your head on my shoulder, hold me in your arms, baby,” in a candle-lit room sets the perfect tone for Valentine’s Day with your significant other. P.S if you’ll be celebrating Cupid’s day with your best gals, this song is also great to twirl around in the living room!

Darling by Christian Leave

This song feels like a poem written in real-time and wraps you up in a warm hug. The chorus of “I can’t see anybody loving me the way you do, it’s astonishing, you’ve got me under wraps darling, I’m in love” always melts me. Save this sweet song for your own “darling,” and tell them, “hold me close,” as you sway to the smooth melody. Another standout lyric in this song is, “Helps me sleep, it helps me dream at night something real that’ll make me feel alright.”

Sweet Nothing by Taylor Swift

In keeping with the theme of lullabies, this song is a peaceful tune to play while driving home from all the love day festivities. “I spy with my little tired eye tiny as a firefly a pebble that we picked up last July” and “On the way home I wrote a poem you say, ‘what a mind’ this happens all the time” are personally my favorite lyrics because they highlight how remembering the little things goes a long way.

Other artists on this playlist include Hozier, Bruno Mars, Lana Del Rey, and Frankie Valli, so check out the rest of the playlist here if you’d like to start celebrating Valentine’s Day early!