Research and Creative Works Symposium Inspires All

By: Natalie Young

Southwestern University’s 18th annual Research and Creative Works Symposium was last Tuesday April 4. The Symposium featured work by Southwestern students across its many platforms. Presentations were made by both whole classes and individual students. There were 391 presenters from 24 departments and programs. There were students presenting posters detailing their work. Some had oral presentations about something they did research on and still others presented art that they had made during the year. The symposium began at 9:30 AM with introductions and a welcome by Dr. Julie Sievers and Dr. Alisa on our school’s main lawn. Afterwards, Sophomore Mary Emma Gary and First-Year Madelyn Vaughn presented Poetry in Place. This was followed by a beautiful performance by Southwestern’s Andean Ensemble. Between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM, Symposium visitors could walk through the Fine Arts Building, the McCombs Ballrooms, and the Prothro Center to see many different Exhibitions and Presentations. Including, the Creative Works and Exhibition, the Annual Student Art Exhibition, Senior art Exhibition, and student led discussion panels. After an hour lunch break, the Presentations continued in the McCombs Ballroom, Olin and the Bishops Lounge.

There was an astounding variety of presentations. For example, the Muslims in America class had several panels as well as the Community-Engaged Learning Office, to name a few. Many students in the art and architecture class had their work on display. A Chinese Art History class displayed works that they had researched. Another class displayed research about invertebrates Many students presented work concerning the environment. Several of the Oral presentations addressed health and healthcare practices. The Religion Department also sponsored many of the oral presentations from concepts like “How Are Sports Following Normative Gender Roles?” to “Are You Going To Eat That?: An Analysis of Food and Eating In United States Reform Judaism”

The symposium was truly a wonderful way to see what our fellow students have been working on in their classes. As President Burger hoped, I think we were all inspired by new ideas.

Photos by Natalie Young