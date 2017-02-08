If you have a teacher that has inspired you, pushed you, or has otherwise displayed excellence inside and outside the classroom, consider nominating them for a teaching award!
The deadline for nominations is February 13th. Contact Susan Lamb at lambs@southwestern.edu for more information.
Teaching Award Nominations
by Bonnie Lambert • News
