Swim Team Success

By: Amari Bethel

Conference is quickly approaching for both the Pirate men’s and women’s Swim Teams. The countdown has officially started, and is less than a week and a half away.

With a long lasting season, starting in September and now ending in February, both teams have done a remarkable job representing both themselves and the university. Both teams are looking forward to ending this final lap for the year on a high note, so let’s continue to encourage them go forth and capture the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) title!

In the fall, outside of conference games, SU swim teams competed in the Trinity Invitational (November 18-20) where they competed against Trinity, McMurry, UTPB, Henderson State, Wayland Baptist and Soka University, which were a mixture of teams both in and out of their conference. Both the men’s and women’s teams placed fourth out of seven teams in this meet. Although we are a small school, our talents are not easily hidden. SU proved this in their overall performance.

In every sport there are some highs and some lows within a season. Although there were some injuries, the Pirates were still able to showcase their individual talents and teamwork at every meet.

Although Trinity continues to be one of our biggest competitors, the Pirates gave them run for their money this year. The men’s Team came out with a win against them on January 14!

The men’s team was also won against Austin College, Rhodes, Ouachita Baptist, Centenary, and Ozarks. The women’s team did a great job as well, winning against Austin College, Ouachita Baptist, Centenary, Ozarks and Wayland Baptist.

The SCAC Conference meets will take place on February 8-11 and depending on those results it will determine whether the teams will move on. So let’s continue to support our fellow Bucs as they swim this last lap!