How to Stay in Shape in Cold Weather

By: Anna Krowlikowski

Though January is often a time of renewed motivation to get or stay in shape, the unpredictable weather can make regular exercise seem difficult. Luckily, there are many ways to get moving both indoors and outdoors, even when the temperature drops.

Running is a fantastic way to get in shape. It requires no equipment except a pair of good shoes, and it’s fantastic for your mood; it even increases life expectancy. When the weather gets especially cold, though, it’s important to know what to wear. If the weather is about 50 degrees, you can generally get away with wearing the usual shorts and a t-shirt. Consider longer pants and a lightweight jacket for weather between 40 and 50 degrees. Between 30 and 40 degrees, make sure you have a substantial jacket, gloves, and maybe even a hat.

There are times, however, when running outside truly isn’t an option. If there’s ice on the ground, any kind of freezing rain, or the windchill is below 0, you risk serious injury or even frostbite. Instead, try running on an indoor track, a treadmill, or even an elliptical if you want something that will be easier on your joints.

If running isn’t the exercise for you, consider other forms of indoor exercise like bodyweight exercises. Bodyweight exercises require no equipment, meaning you could do them in your own home. They include exercises like sit-ups, push-ups, or squats, which utilize the weight of your body to exercise certain muscles. Many exercise routines can be found for free on YouTube, or you can develop your own indoor routine.

Fitness classes are another fantastic way to stay in shape. Committing to a class means committing to fitness, and your fitness instructor can be a fantastic resource when trying to figure out what kind of exercise is right for you. They can push you to push yourself and also advise you when an exercise you’re doing might be dangerous or harmful.

Finally, it’s important to eat right during the colder months. While heavy comfort foods may be tempting, try to stick to foods that will give you long lasting energy and provide the nutrients you need. Consider foods like warm oats, soups, and tea to keep you warm during the colder days.

While January and February can often seem bleak when it comes to the weather, that doesn’t mean they have to bog down your fitness routine. In the end there is a way to stay in shape rain or shine, meaning you’ve got one less excuse and one more reason to go for your goal.