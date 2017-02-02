After The First Semester: A Few Lessons Learned

By: Meret Pavlina

Before arriving at Southwestern for the fall semester of my first year, I dealt with massive anxiety about what awaited me in college. Would I be able to succeed in classes? Would I make friends with ease, or would I just set a precedent for four years of being on my own? I harbored a whole lot of preconceptions, fears, and hopes about the nature of being in college and, I’m happy to tell you, I was almost completely wrong. About almost everything.

I have a long way to go before I can call myself a functional adult, but I’m proud to say I’m on the road to at least being a functional college student, and that’s a start. So here are a few lessons I learned over the course of the last semester.